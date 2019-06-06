Public Protector lacks requisite understanding of the law and constitution – Corruption Watch

Chapter 9 institutions are an integral part of democracy and economic growth. This has not been the case for South Africa’s Chapter 9 institutions as the pressure mounts on cases of corruption and mismanagement .With The South African Public Protector recently been riddled in scandal and tribulations as she takes on Minister Pravin Gordhan and the IEC coming under fire during elections, the integrity of these institutions need to be redeemed. David Lewis, Executive Director at Corruption Watch joins CNBC Africa for more.