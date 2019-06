SOEs, unemployment weigh down on SA’s competitiveness

South Africa is ranked as 56th for global competitiveness .This is a significant drop for South Africa as real GDP growth per capita fell to -1.31 with negative growth. The major challenges that have reduced the countries global competiveness is unemployment, uncertainty amongst land reform and the failure of state owned entities amongst other factors. Productivity SA Chief Economist, Dr Leroi Raputsoane joins CNBC Africa for more.