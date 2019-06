Nigeria to implement common reporting standard with OECD

Nigeria has committed to implementing the Common Reporting Standard which it earlier signed with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. The concept of the CRS was influenced by the United States' Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act. So how will the CRS change the tax reporting terrain in Nigeria? Taiwo Okunade, Partner, Tax and Regulatory Services at Deloitte Nigeria joins CNBC Africa for more.