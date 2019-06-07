SAA appoints Zuks Ramasia as acting CEO, commit to turnaround plan

South African Airways has appointed Zuks Ramasia acting CEO to replace outgoing CEO Vuyani Jarana. She is the current General Manager of operations. The embattled airline has begun a domestic and global search for a new CEO, it said during a press conference. It is also looking to strengthen its board and has appointed Adam Voss to SAA technical. CNBC Africa reporter Karabo Letlhatlha spoke to SAA Board Member, Martin Kingston for more.