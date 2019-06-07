SARB mandate in question as ANC battles economic decline

It’s been fascinating day of big pronouncement on the economic front that could influence the future of one of Africa’s biggest economies. The politicians of South Africa have been pondering two scenarios as they try to find solutions for the poor in the country’s struggling economy. One is so called Quantitate Easing – in English that is printing money - to try to stimulate the economy. In South Africa’s fragile economy printing money tempts inflation and threatens to undermine the vulnerable rand. There is also political talk of tampering with the mandate of the South African Reserve Bank to move it away from inflation targeting and towards creating growth. In this CNBC Africa special we unpack this conundrum with ANC’s Head of Economic Transformation Enoch Godongwana, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni and Reserve Bank Governor, Lesetja Kganyago....