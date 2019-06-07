Vegan lifestyle looking green for investors as Beyond Meat shares sizzle

Beyond Meat, a premium vegan food company, listed on the New York exchange earlier this year, the company was able to attract a-list investors to fund the first veggie meat public company. Vegan lifestyle products are a growing industry in the country with mainstream grocers cashing-in on the growing trend, but really how big is the industry and importantly how much growth can we expect? Pieter Geldenhuys, Tourguide to the Future and visiting Lecturer at the London Business School shares insight on this sector....