Why CFOs should being thinking about the cloud

This week Google acquired a business intelligence platform for $2.6 billion to support its cloud computing service. World leading organisations frequently use cloud services for decision making and product development, making it an important asset for businesses. In South Africa, Deloitte is encouraging CFO’S to leverage and learn about cloud in order optimize its use. Phillip Hechter, Leader of Finance and Enterprise Performance at Deloitte South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.