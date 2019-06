Fallout from Ghana’s microfinance license revocation continues

After a recent shake-up in Ghana's Micro-finance Industry, depositors of the insolvent and dormant micro-finance companies will get a reprieve, as Bank of Ghana's appointed Receiver will start to pay validated depositors from funds released by the government. Yaw Gywamfi, Executive Director of Ghana's Micro-finance Institutions Network joins CNBC Africa to discuss these developments.