SA exporters bear the brunt of Trump’s trade war

President Trump is threatening to break the terms of the trade tariff deadlock agreement with China. South Africa’s trade performance is currently suffering a deficit of R3.43 billion for the month of April. Is this one more domino effect caused by the standoff between the world's biggest economies. Joining CNBC Africa for a more detailed story the effects is Jacques Botha, Chief Economist & Executive Chairman, Afriforesight.