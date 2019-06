What do Nigerians expect from president Buhari’s 2nd term?

Will the next four years of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administrations be business as usual? And can government make the much needed bold reforms to set the country on the right growth trajectory? Muda Yusuf, Director General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Kyari Bukar former Chairman, Nigerian Economic Summit Group join CNBC Africa for this discussion....