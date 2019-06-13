Eskom Pension Fund’s Ndabe Mkhizie on where they are finding value

South Africa's largest private pension fund is in safe hands. This is according to statements made by the Eskom Pension and Provident fund at the breakfast they hosted in the northern suburbs of Johannesburg. The acting CEO of the EPPF expressed that the fund has no plans of exposing itself to the risk involved with investing in Eskom. Ndabe Mkhizie, Chief Investment Officer, Eskom Pension & Provident Fund joins CNBC Africa for more.