“Moody’s has every reason to downgrade us” – Nicky Weimar

South Africa's economy remains constrained and slowing global growth is adding to the pressure. Financial institutions have been pressured to revise down their GDP estimates. Nedbank Group's Senior Economist, Nicky Weimar tells CNBC Africa’s Kopano Gumbi why they have halved growth estimates for the year to 0.4 per cent.