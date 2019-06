Amcu demands R17,000 minimum wage for mine-workers

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union is demanding R17 000 per month for its employees in the platinum sector. The fresh wage talk demand is in contrast to the many years of a promised R12 500 monthly wage which led to the Marikana massacre in 2012, so how sure are they of their demands being met? AMCU president Joseph Manthunjwa had this to say.