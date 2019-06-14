Competition Commission: SA needs lower prices in prepaid data market

The local telecoms sector has been under the scrutiny of the Competition Commission's Data Market Inquiry for two years now. All involved parties had until today to make submissions on the conclusion that prices are just too high. The commission even went as far as to describe the market as "anti-poor". Joining CNBC Africa for more is Professor Adre Schreuder, Chief Visionary Officer at Consulta and the founder of a study into SA consumerism and Thecla Mbongue, Senior Research Analyst, for Middle East and Africa at Ovum.