How an Antarctic iceberg will solve SA’s water crisis

He is a man who has fought armed pirates, salvaged cruise ships and rescued penguins in need. But now he is trying to solve Cape Town’s water crisis, he is South African Mariner Nicholas Sloane. Sloane is embarking on a journey to the Antarctic to tow an iceberg all the way back to Cape Town. With a team of engineers and glaciologists by his side he hopes to see the Southern Ice Project done within 90 days. Captain Nicholas Sloane, Director at Resolve Marine Group joins CNBC Africa for more.