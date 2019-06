MultiChoice CEO: Where the additional 1.6 million subscribers are coming from

Since its separate listing from Napsers, television broadcasting group Multichoice reports continued subscriber growth for their annual performance ended March of this year. 1.6 million subscribers were added, indicating 12 per cent year-on-year growth. Subscription revenue is up 7per cent to R41.2 billion. MultiChoice CEO, Calvo Mawela joins CNBC Africa for more.