Sub-Saharan Africa falls in Global Peace ranking

According to the United Nations, nearly 132 million people in 42 countries on the globe are facing humanitarian crisis. The Institute for Economics and Peace published its annual Global Peace Index. Global peacefulness is on the rise but this is not the case for Africa's Sub-Saharan region. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Serge Stroobants, Director for the Europe & MENA Region from the Institute for Economics & Peace.