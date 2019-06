Jonathen Jansen on how to fix SA’s schooling system

South Africa's deficient education system is seen as one of the biggest challenges to socioeconomic development. The country spends more money on education than the US and UK but is failing to see the returns. Professor Jonathen Jansen attended the SA property owners Association's conference currently underway in Cape Town. CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters asked him what he thinks government should be doing to improve education in the country.