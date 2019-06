Nigerian markets await FOMC’s decision

The Federal Open Market Committee is expected to announce its interest decision today. What will a dovish or hawkish FED decision mean for the market? Meanwhile traders say the absence of OMO auction in Nigeria’s money market since last week has left a heavy demand on the long end of the curve. Nkechi Ezugha, Forex Trader at UBA joins CNBC Africa for a mid-week review of Nigeria’s fixed income and forex market.