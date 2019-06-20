Mixed expectations from Ramaphosa’s #SONA2019

Eyes and ears across the nation are eagerly awaiting Cyril Ramaphosa’s first State of the Nation Address since his democratic election to President of the republic. Considering that the country’s economy is in need of urgent intensive recovery, expectations are high and but realities are harsh. What will the President prescribe to his patient- South Africa? For a panel discussion to unpack this Joining CNBC Africa for this discussion are Busisiwe Mavuso, COO, Business Leadership SA, Sizwe Pamla, Cosatu National Spokesperson and Rashaad Tayob, Portfolio Manager, ABAX Investments....