Peregrine CEO Robert Katz on Java write down, growth outlook

Peregrine was caught in the crossfire of the global economic slowdown for their financial year ended March 2019. The Financial services group reports a core operating revenue increase of 4 per cent to R1.5 billion and thanks to a strict cost control strategy, operating expenses were cut by 5 per cent. Robert Katz, Group CEO, Peregrine joins CNBC Africa for more.