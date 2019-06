This barter initiative is empowering women & girls with sanitary pads

Bartering is a trading system where goods or services are exchanged without the use of cash. This was mostly used in Sub-Saharan African because of the language barrier. Heels4pads is an initiative founded by two ladies who exchange heels for pads to support girls and women in two folds who can’t afford menstruation products. Monicah Muhoya and Angela Wambui, co-Founders of Heels4Pads join CNBC Africa for more.