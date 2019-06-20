Why this economist expects a construction sector revival in SA

The Afrimat Construction Index for the first quarter of 2019 has indicated the same trend as the bleak overall economic activity. However, on a positive note the first quarter ACI levels did increase on a year-on-year basis .According to Economist, Roelof Botha the issues with the activity in the construction sector has been the MPC refusing to implement an accommodating policy stance , the uncertainty of land expropriation without compensation and the run up to national elections . Roelof Botha an Economist and Head of ACI joins CNBC Africa for more.