Zambian mining tax threatens output Economist, Chibamba Kanyama joins CNBC Africa to look at movements shaping the Zambian market space. June 20, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Videos What do South Africans want from Ramaphosa’s #SONA2019? Videos Why this economist expects a construction sector revival in SA Videos S.Africans should stop giving Ramaphosa a blank cheque, says activist Videos Old Mutual’s Moyo sacked for deteriorating relationship with Trevor Manuel – lawyer Videos TIKZN’s Sakhile Mpungose on investment opportunities in KwaZulu-Natal Videos Why this analyst is not happy with KAP Videos Understanding the challenges & opportunities of doing business in Africa Videos Rwandan social entrepreneur wins royal praise for environmental work Videos Ugandan health workers cleared to use experimental Ebola treatments Uncategorized BRVM CEO: Africa needs long term financing to drive growth Videos Jonathen Jansen on how to fix SA’s schooling system Videos Understanding the legal process behind prosecuting corporate scandal Uncategorized Amcu’s daring demand Closing Bell West Africa Komi Sélom Klassou: Togo aims to become an emerging country by 2030 Closing Bell West Africa Nigerian markets await FOMC’s decision Closing Bell West Africa What does an unchanged status quo mean for the oil & gas sector in Nigeria? Videos Evaluating Access Bank’s post-merger performance Videos Debt Management Office: Islamic finance key to Nigeria’s development goals Videos Nigeria targets closure of electricity metering gap in 3-years Videos Lord Hain on why SA should be patient with Ramaphosa on the economy Latest Posts The president of this West African country has opened bids for... June 20, 2019 Malawi’s Mutharika appoints economist Mwanamvekha as finance minister in new cabinet June 20, 2019 What do South Africans want from Ramaphosa’s #SONA2019? June 20, 2019 Zambian mining tax threatens output June 20, 2019 Why this economist expects a construction sector revival in SA June 20, 2019 Video What do South Africans want from Ramaphosa’s #SONA2019? June 20, 2019 Zambian mining tax threatens output June 20, 2019 Why this economist expects a construction sector revival in SA June 20, 2019 S.Africans should stop giving Ramaphosa a blank cheque, says activist June 20, 2019 Old Mutual’s Moyo sacked for deteriorating relationship with Trevor Manuel –... June 20, 2019