AfCFTA is significant for Africa & countries in business with Africa – Obasanjo

Former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo says he would advise his home country to sign the African Free Trade Agreement before heading the African Union Niamey Meetings. He discussed the significance of the treaty among other things with CNBC Africa’s Christy Cole on the side-lines of the Afreximbank 2019 Annual Meetings in Moscow.