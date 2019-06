FSDH: Govt should sell investment opportunities to Nigerians in the diaspora

FSDH Merchant Bank says the Central Bank of Nigeria should continue to restrict access to foreign exchange for the importation of items that can be locally produced produce and should work at unifying the multiple exchange rate regime in the country. Ayodele Akinwunmi, Head of Research at FSDH Merchant Bank joins CNBC Africa to breakdown this report.