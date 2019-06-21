Investors react to Ramaphosa’s #SONA2019

All eyes were on South African President Cyril Ramaphosa as he delivered his state of the nation address last night. Positive light was shed on issues such as new business development and export tariffs being lowered in order to encourage trading .However, the markets have reacted negatively to the lack of constructive commentary of state owned entities Eskom, SAA and the SABC. Jana van Deventer, Head of Financial Markets at ETM Analytics, Steven Nathan, CEO at 10X Investments and Dr Ivor Sarakinsky, Lecturer at Wits School of Governance join CNBC Africa to unpack Ramaphosa’s #SONA2019.