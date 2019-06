Key takeaways from Ramaphosa’s #SONA2019

President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address left some inspired and others unimpressed. BUSA, the organisation that represents the Business voice in South Africa, was satisfied with the stance on Eskom. The South African Municipal Workers’ Union, on the other hand, thought of the address as a declaration of war. Miyelani Maluleke, Senior Economist at Absa joins CNBC Africa for more.