SONA Panel: The key issues Ramaphosa should address in his #SONA2019

Eyes and ears across the nation are eagerly awaiting Cyril Ramaphosa’s first State of the Nation Address since his democratic election to President of the republic. Matsi Modise, Vice Chairperson, Simodisa and Political Analyst Aubrey Matshiqi join CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop and Karabo Letlhatlha to discuss their expectations of Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address....