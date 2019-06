The making of Hip-Hop’s first billionaire rapper

Forbes announced US rapper Jay-Z as Hip-Hop’s first billionaire rapper ever. Since its birth 40 years ago, hip hop has seen the rise and fall of big stars. With decade’s worth of time, talent and grind, how is this the first time a rapper has reached this level of economic status? Joining CNBC Africa for more is industry expert Rudzani Netshiheni and up & coming rapper The Big Hash.