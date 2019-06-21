Volvo SA’s Greg Maruszewski on autonomous driving in Africa

Much talk has surrounded US president Donald Trump’s trade war with China, especially industries that are the most hurt by the tariffs. One of them being the auto supplies in the US and automakers that have had to halt production due to newly regulated import tariffs. Greg Maruszewski, Managing Director at Volvo South Africa joins CNBC Africa to discuss the impact of the trade war on the Chinese-owned Swedish company and their plans for autonomous driving in Africa.