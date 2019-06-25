Ghanaian economy expands 6.7% in Q1 Ghana recorded a 6.7 per cent GDP growth in the first quarter of 2019 compared to the 5.4 per cent recorded in 2018. Collins Appiah, Economic Advisor at Services Integrity Savings and Loans joins CNBC Africa for more. June 25, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Videos Pan-African fund Amethis II exceeds expected €300mn deal Videos How the City of Cape Town avoided Day Zero crisis Videos Omnia plots plan to profitability Videos Green building industry gains traction in South Africa Videos How the AfCFTA strengthens multilateralism in Africa Videos RwandAir launches direct flights to Israel Videos East Africa maize supply and market outlook Closing Bell West Africa Nigeria’s equities extend losses, led by banking stocks Videos Five endangered black rhinos find new home in Rwanda Videos AfDB’s Pierre Guislain on transforming Africa’s economies Videos Cautious trading at the NSE ahead of bond auction Videos Forbes Africa 30 under 30 meetup kicks off this Friday Videos Christo Wiese: Why you should be exited about Shoprite Videos Billionaire Christo Wiese on Steinhoff scandal, why infidelity could get you fired Videos Fire Raiders CEO: Why entrepreneurs should consider manufacturing Videos Does SA have a CEO, ethics crisis? Videos Lesotho to have its first listing soon Videos Afreximbank’s export strategy for Africa Videos The future of STEM education in Africa Uncategorized Achieving growth, investment & employment in Nigeria Latest Posts Mozambique honours the Scot who stood for freedom June 25, 2019 Labour group in Zimbabwe threatens protests over ban on foreign currencies June 25, 2019 What you need to know about the deal between Kenya’s... June 25, 2019 Pan-African fund Amethis II exceeds expected €300mn deal June 25, 2019 How the City of Cape Town avoided Day Zero crisis June 25, 2019 Video Pan-African fund Amethis II exceeds expected €300mn deal June 25, 2019 How the City of Cape Town avoided Day Zero crisis June 25, 2019 Omnia plots plan to profitability June 25, 2019 Green building industry gains traction in South Africa June 25, 2019 How the AfCFTA strengthens multilateralism in Africa June 25, 2019