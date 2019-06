Green building industry gains traction in South Africa

According to the latest study from Market Research Future, the Green building market is set grow into a $260 billion industry by the end of 2023. Locally listed property group, Balwin, is keeping up with the times by creating a record breaking green registry. Steve Brookes, CEO, Balwin and Marloes Reinink, Founder and Director, Solid Green Consulting join CNBC Africa for more.