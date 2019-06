How the City of Cape Town avoided Day Zero crisis

The theme of this year’s SAPOA Convention, hosted at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, is “Challenging Times: Understanding the Issues and Planning for the future”. One of these challenges is the global water crises. CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters caught up with Benoit Le Roy, CEO of Water Shortage SA, who commented about steps the City of Cape Town has taken to avert the water crisis.