How Ramaphosa can turn policy into action

When the Arab Spring took hold in North Africa and the Middle East, all countries affected shared 3 common characteristics. Their populations were young, unemployed and unequal. South Africa has the highest youth unemployment, majority young population and increasing levels of inequality. CNBC Africa’s Karabo Letlhatlha spoke to Adrian Saville, CEO of Cannon Asset Managers on how President Ramaphosa can turn policy into action....