This is how much SA bank customers are losing to scams & here’s how to avoid becoming a victim

The South African Banking Risk Information Centre has released its 2018 crime stats in the banking sector. From their findings it seems as if technological developments in the banking industry is actually more threatening than one would expect, online and mobile banking has seen an increase of 75 per cent in cases of fraud , with mobile banking seeing an increase of 100 per cent. SABRIC CEO, Kalyani Pillay joins CNBC Africa for more....