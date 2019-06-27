1.3mn Kenyans yet to file tax returns ahead of Sunday deadline

In Kenya, tax collection for the first nine months to March was short of the target by $928.9 million, mainly due to reduced economic activity and drought that hit agriculture. Nearly a third of Kenyans have not filed their tax returns seven days to Sunday’s June 30 deadline, exposing the 1.3 million non-compliant individuals and companies to fines. Caleb Mugendi, Assistant Manager and Public Markets, Cytonn Investments joins CNBC Africa for more....