SA producer prices up 6.4% in May Stats SA released Producer Price Index data for May, which has remains unchanged at 6.4 per cent. June 27, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Videos Zambian president Edgar Lungu moves to reassure nervous investors Videos Improving competitiveness in Rwanda’s agricultural sector Uncategorized Strengthening SME support in Africa Videos The future of West Africa’s cocoa industry Videos Nigerian economy expands for 27th consecutive month Videos Preparing for flooding and Nigeria’s wet season Videos Deepening Nigeria’s capital markets Uncategorized This female manager has shattered the glass ceiling in male dominated mining industry Daily Newsletter This is how much SA bank customers are losing to scams & here’s how to avoid becoming a victim Daily Newsletter Rwanda’s investment drive bearing fruit Daily Newsletter How technology is reducing the cost of moving goods in Africa Videos Rwanda hosts intellectual property week Daily Newsletter Why Jumia Is Beating Amazon And Alibaba In Africa Uncategorized SA’s Manufacturing Circle targets one million new jobs in the next decade Uncategorized Building resilience to climate change in Africa Uncategorized US takes on China in Africa Videos How Ramaphosa can turn policy into action Uncategorized Shoreline’s global oil market outlook Daily Newsletter Nigerian govt tasks new SEC board to ensure market stability Uncategorized Is Nigeria ready for state policing? LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts Billionaire Richard Branson’s top productivity trick is a simple habit that... June 27, 2019 SA producer prices up 6.4% in May June 27, 2019 Zambian president Edgar Lungu moves to reassure nervous investors June 27, 2019 Improving competitiveness in Rwanda’s agricultural sector June 27, 2019 Strengthening SME support in Africa June 27, 2019 Video SA producer prices up 6.4% in May June 27, 2019 Zambian president Edgar Lungu moves to reassure nervous investors June 27, 2019 Improving competitiveness in Rwanda’s agricultural sector June 27, 2019 Strengthening SME support in Africa June 27, 2019 The future of West Africa’s cocoa industry June 27, 2019