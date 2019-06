The future of West Africa’s cocoa industry

A recent agreement for a minimum floor price of $2600 per tonne for buyers of Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire’s cocoa will see farmers get a little more from the cocoa industry. Akin Laoye, Executive Director of FTN Cocoa Processors and Raphael Dapaah, Founding Director of Dapaah Group joins CNBC Africa as we explore what the future holds for West Africa’s cocoa industry....