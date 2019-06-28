FBN’s Cecilia Akintomide on how tax breaks can boost Nigeria’s economy

Tax breaks are a vital strategy for Nigeria in the execution of its ease of doing business strategies. While speaking in an interview with CNBC Africa's Christy Cole, on the sidelines of the ongoing annual conference of the Nigerian Bar Association's Section on Business Law, Cecilia Akintomide, non-Executive Director of FBN Holdings pointed out that such tax breaks and incentives would normally be reinvested by business owners leading to expansion and more jobs.