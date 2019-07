Gauteng MEC Ramokgopa on key takeaways from Makhura’s #GPSOPA19

During Gauteng Premier David Makhura’s State of the Province Address, the MECs were given a 100 day deadline to provide reports and feedback in their respective portfolios. CNBC Africa’s Karabo Letlhatlha spoke to Kgosientso Ramokgopa, MEC for Agriculture and Economic Development, about the 100 day deadline and what his plan is to follow through.