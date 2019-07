EOH offloads part of EOH Mthombo to German company

EOH plans to sell a 70 per cent stake in its subsidiary EOH Mthombo to German listed company RIB’s subsidiary RIB Software SE for R444 million. According to its statement EOH’s remaining 30 per cent holding of CCS will add to the company’s growth trajectory Joining CNBC Africa for more is Megan Pydigadu, CFO, EOH.