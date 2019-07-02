The future of mining in South Africa Pleasure Mnisi from Exxaro's Business Optimisation unit joins CNBC Africa to talk about how technology is transforming South Africa’s mining industry. July 2, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Uncategorized $111mn budget approved for East African Community Videos Naspers-backed Luno outlines growth plans for Africa Videos Edward Kieswetter on rebuilding Sars, targeting tax delinquents Videos EOH offloads part of EOH Mthombo to German company Videos Nigerian equities dip further Videos Ghana’s equities market outlook Videos BRVM Composite Index down 8.4% in H1’19 Uncategorized Krost Shelving racking up business across Africa Videos The rise of Nigeria’s gold market Videos ZKJ Energy Partners CEO: How to stabilise Nigeria’s power supply Videos Unlocking dead capital in Nigeria Videos Swan Securities’ market outlook for Mauritius Videos This innovation is enhancing vehicle tracking in East Africa Videos Gauteng MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko on digitising the province Videos Assesing the state of Rwanda’s investment climate Videos The current state of Rwanda’s real estate market Videos OPEC agrees to extend production cuts by nine months Videos Nigeria’s H2 money market outlook Videos Gauteng MEC Motara on addressing infrastructure challenges in the province Videos The Africans behind the campaign to champion African success stories LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts Suzy Welch: Why working from home can be terrible for your... July 2, 2019 What you need to know about Steinhoff seeking to recoup payments... July 2, 2019 $111mn budget approved for East African Community July 2, 2019 The future of mining in South Africa July 2, 2019 Naspers-backed Luno outlines growth plans for Africa July 2, 2019 Video $111mn budget approved for East African Community July 2, 2019 The future of mining in South Africa July 2, 2019 Naspers-backed Luno outlines growth plans for Africa July 2, 2019 Edward Kieswetter on rebuilding Sars, targeting tax delinquents July 2, 2019 EOH offloads part of EOH Mthombo to German company July 2, 2019