The rise of Nigeria’s gold market

As Nigeria looks to deepen its gold industry, the government has stepped up its cooperation with Dubai following President Buhari’s visit to Dubai earlier this year. However, the Environmental Law Institute says Nigeria does not have a well-developed large-scale mining sector, and the majority of gold mining in the country is carried out by artisanal and small-scale miners unlike countries like Ghana and Burkina Faso. Nere Teriba, Vice Chairman of Kian Smith Trade & Co joined CNBC Africa’s Esther Awoniyi for this discussion....