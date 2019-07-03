EAAB’s Mamodupi Mohlala-Molaudzi on transforming SA’s property sector Mamodupi Mohlala-Molaudzi, CEO of Estate Agency Affairs Board joins CNBC Africa to talk about transformation in the South African real estate sector. July 3, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Email Print RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR CEO Interviews Lebashe Investment Group: Why we bought the Sunday Times in tough times Videos Aviation academy launched in Rwanda Daily Newsletter Paul Kagame on changing the narrative about Africa Analyst Interviews Nigerian bond yields rebound from 3-month low Analyst Interviews Vetiva’s insurance sector outlook for Nigeria Videos Afriland’s property outlook for Nigeria Daily Newsletter Criticisms trail Nigeria’s planned settlement for cattle herders CEO Interviews Andries van Heerden: Why Afrimat walked away from Universal Coal acquisition deal Daily Newsletter Lekwa municipality water supply problems ruffle Astral Foods CEO Interviews Click Foundation CEO: How to fix SA’s basic education system Daily Newsletter Is Tanzania over-banked? Uncategorized DeCOALonize Campaign welcomes court decision to block East Africa’s first coal plant Daily Newsletter What Airtel Africa listing means for Nigeria’s telecoms sector Videos Nigeria to sign AfCFTA at AU summit in Niamey Videos Trends in Nigeria’s real estate sector Videos The future of Fintech & Blockchain in Nigeria CEO Interviews The future of mining in South Africa CEO Interviews Naspers-backed Luno outlines growth plans for Africa CEO Interviews Edward Kieswetter on rebuilding Sars, targeting tax delinquents CEO Interviews EOH offloads part of EOH Mthombo to German company LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest Posts EAAB’s Mamodupi Mohlala-Molaudzi on transforming SA’s property sector July 3, 2019 Zimbabwe challenged in court for banning the use of foreign currencies,... July 3, 2019 Lebashe Investment Group: Why we bought the Sunday Times in tough... July 3, 2019 Aviation academy launched in Rwanda July 3, 2019 Paul Kagame on changing the narrative about Africa July 3, 2019 Video EAAB’s Mamodupi Mohlala-Molaudzi on transforming SA’s property sector July 3, 2019 Lebashe Investment Group: Why we bought the Sunday Times in tough... July 3, 2019 Aviation academy launched in Rwanda July 3, 2019 Paul Kagame on changing the narrative about Africa July 3, 2019 Nigerian bond yields rebound from 3-month low July 3, 2019