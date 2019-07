Lebashe Investment Group: Why we bought the Sunday Times in tough times

Lebashe Investment Group has acquired the media group Tiso Blackstar in South Africa, Ghana, Nigeria and Kenya for the value of R1.05 billion. Tiso Blackstar houses the Sunday Times, Sowetan, Business Day and Financial Mail. The Lebashe group stated that it has an intention to be one of the key players in the digital and content sectors in these Africa countries. Lebashe Chairman, Tshepo Mahloele joins CNBC Africa for more.