Lekwa municipality water supply problems ruffle Astral Foods

There is a cost of doing business but in Lekwa Local Municipality, that cost has a premium. South Africa’s largest poultry producer, Astral has for years opined about cheap chicken imports and now they can add disruptions of water supply to their list of complaints. CNBC Africa reporter, Karabo Letlhatlha is joined by Astral's Commercial Division MD, Andy Crocker.