Nigeria to sign AfCFTA at AU summit in Niamey

Finally! Nigeria's Presidency says it will sign the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) this weekend at the African Union summit in Niamey. Meanwhile, total capital imported into Nigeria in the first half of the year rose 34.6 per cent to $8.5 billion year-on-year. Nonso Obikili, Director at Turgot Centre for Economics and Policy Research joins CNBC Africa for more.