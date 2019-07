CBN’s new target for Microfinance Banks

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has set new targets for Nigeria's Microfinance banks in its revised National Financial Inclusion Strategy. With a target of 774 new bank accounts per year in view, the CBN wants each branch of every Microfinance bank to acquire 64 new customers per month. Rogers Nwoke, President of the National Association of Microfinance Banks joins CNBC Africa for more.