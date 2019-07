Nigeria election tribunal: PDP to present witnesses

Nigeria’s Presidential Election Petition Tribunal has granted the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar to call the witnesses lined up to prove their case. Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (NEC) has directed all political parties to submit their 2019 election expenses list. Chude Achike, a Political Affairs Commentator joins CNBC Africa for more.